Going undercover with the far right & neo-nazi groups

In summer 2024, race riots spread across the UK in the biggest wave of far-right violence in the post-war period. But far-right activity takes many other forms as well, all of them dangerous. To understand the threat the far right poses to our societies, investigation and infiltration are necessary. And this is the essential work that Hope not hate does. This organisation uses hidden cameras and research to expose the dangers of extremism around the world and track down far-right extremists. It has confronted the far right, exposed terrorists, and recently stopped a neo-Nazi assassination plot against a member of parliament.

Crédits photo/illustration en haut de page :

Morgane Sabouret / Margaux Simon