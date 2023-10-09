OUR FOOD SYSTEMS ARE ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE

“Farming is the worst thing humanity has ever done to the planet”, says journalist and Guardian columnist George Monbiot in his last book. This could sound shocking but if we look at the data : food systems are responsible for almost a third of the world's greenhouse gases. Yet it seems like its role in global warming attracts much less attention. And there’s more, half of the world’s habitable land is used to produce our food, while ecosystems are contaminated by fertilizers, pesticides and sewage. According to the journalist, “Farming is the world’s greatest cause of habitat destruction, the greatest cause of the global loss of wildlife and the greatest cause of the global extinction crisis.” What's more: the global food system could be heading toward collapse. Food production is more and more vulnerable to climatic shocks and a few corporations hold all the power. We have to face this fact : the global food system is broken. We are producing more food than at any other time in human history, yet millions of people around the world are starving and the price of food is rising faster than ever. So how can we feed the world without destroying the planet ? In his book, George Monbiot addresses one the most urgent challenges facing humanity. He draws a new future and reveals how we could grow more food with less farming. He meets the people who are unlocking these methods, discovers perennial grains and new ways to grow protein and fat. And he’s discussing all of these issues and solutions with Paloma Moritz for Blast.

Crédits photo/illustration en haut de page :

Morgane Sabouret